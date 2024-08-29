Sridevi was one of Bollywood’s most iconic and beloved actresses, known for her extraordinary talent and beauty. The actress began her career as a child artist in South Indian cinema and quickly rose to fame, becoming a lead actress in Bollywood with blockbuster films like Mr. Indian, Lamhe, and English Vinglish.

In 1996, she married film producer Boney Kapoor, and the couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Despite their strong bond before her sudden demise in 2018, there was a time when Sridevi didn’t speak to her husband for three months.

In a throwback interview, Sridevi once admitted that she did not talk to her husband for three months while preparing herself for her 2017 film Mom, produced by Boney. Sridevi told the media during the launch, “For three months, I did not speak to Boney ji as a husband. I used to greet him good morning and after pack up, I used to wish him goodnight – that’s all we spoke. That was the only conversation I had with him. I am totally a director’s actor. I surrender totally to him (director Ravi Udyawar). I followed his vision and he did a wonderful job.”

Sridevi and Boney first saw each other in the 70s while shooting for a Tamil film. They interacted later when Sridevi was working on Mr. India with Boney’s younger brother, Anil Kapoor. They started dating in the 90s and got married in 1996. Sridevi’s death was unexpected as she died in Dubai while attending a family function. Boney has been vocal about her death on several occasions. He once spoke to Gulf News and expressed that he’s not looking for closure and wants Sridevi to be around him all the time. He further shared that although she’s not there with him physically, she’s there in his every thought and his mind all the time.

