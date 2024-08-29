R Madhavan is currently lined up with meaty projects in both the Hindi and the South belt. However, the latest development suggests he was also offered a humongous amount to endorse a paan masala brand. Yes, you heard that right! The actor was offered a tempting remuneration for the same, but he was quick to turn it down.

R Madhavan turned down the offer to endorse the paan masala brand as it went against his values and personality. The Shaitaan actor also wanted to stay faithful to his responsibilities towards his fans. Thus, contrary to many big names from the industry who have been seen promoting such brands, Madhavan refrained from doing so. It looks like the actor wants to be a part of such brands, which truly resonate with him.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan’s iconic 2001 romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is all set to re-release in the theatres tomorrow (August 30). The movie also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Some of the scenes and songs from the film remain special in the hearts of all movie enthusiasts and die-hard romantics.

The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor took to his X handle to announce the happy news. No sooner did he do the same than fans started flooding in with endearing reactions. A fan remembered R Madhavan’s funny dialogue from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and said, “I will go to watch this only for ‘Main Dilli Bol Raha Hu Maddy Se.” A netizen said, “That flute background when Maddy sees the love of his life for the first time stepping out of the car and those expressions. Picture Punah Dekhi Jayegi.” A fan further added, “I will take a day off from work to watch this movie. This was the first film I watched with my friends in the theatre.”

Well, it seems R Madhavan’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is all set to create the same magic that it made back in 2001. He was also praised for his fiery performance as the antagonist in the film Shaitaan, which was released earlier this year. The actor will also be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He furthermore has Tamil films like Test and Adhirshtasaali in the pipeline.

