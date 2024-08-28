After the phenomenal box-office success of Laila Majnu’s re-release, another cult romantic film is returning to theaters. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, the film that made R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza household names in 2001, is arriving in theaters soon, once again.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the movie has proven to be a timeless classic and still enjoys a huge fan following. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, RHTDM follows Maddy, who tries to woo his love interest, Reena, by impersonating her fiancé, Rajeev.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein To Re-Release on August 30th

Pooja Entertainment, the production company behind Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, has announced that the film will be re-released in cinemas on August 30th, 23 years after its initial theatrical premiere. As of now, the production company has planned to screen the movie for only a week, from August 30th to September 5th.

Making the announcement, Pooja Entertainment wrote on Instagram, “23 years later, love finds its way back to the big screen. Relive the magic of timeless romance with #RehnaaHaiTerreDilMein! 💕🫶🏻 Re-Releasing in Cinemas THIS FRIDAY 30th August 2024! Are you excited?” The move has been appreciated by die-hard fans of the film, who flooded the comment section with their love.

Made on a budget of Rs. 6 crores, RHTDM earned Rs. 10.17 crore worldwide during its original theatrical run. While the box office numbers do not seem too high, the film earned a cult following over the years with its heart-touching narrative, amazing performances, and memorable soundtrack.

The movie stars Madhavan as Madhav “Maddy” Shastri, who falls in love with Reena Malhotra (Dia Mirza), who is about to get engaged to Rajeev “Sam” Samra (Saif Alii Khan). Sam also appears to be Maddy’s former college rival, and the latter starts to impersonate him in front of Reena to win over her heart. However, the trio’s lives are changed forever when the truth comes out. The film also stars Vrajesh Hirjee, Tannaz Irani, Anupam Kher, Navin Nischol, and Smita Jaykar.

