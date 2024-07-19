Mammootty will star in a new Malayalam movie directed by Gautham Menon, marking Menon’s directorial debut in Malayalam cinema. The film is being financed by Mammootty’s own production house Mammootty Kampany.

Filming has already begun and early reports indicate that the movie will be an investigative thriller with a touch of comedy. According to Asianet News, the script penned by brothers Neeraj and Sooraj casts Mammootty as a private investigator akin to Sherlock Holmes. This role presents a fresh challenge for Mammootty known for his portrayal of various investigative characters throughout his career.

Gautham Menon, despite his Malayali background, has not directed a Malayalam film before. However his Tamil films often incorporate Kerala influences through characters, artists or settings. Collaborating with Mammootty offers him the chance to create a high-quality Malayalam production. Interestingly Gautham Menon had originally proposed the script for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to Mammootty and Mohanlal in 2006 although the role eventually went to Kamal Haasan and became a blockbuster.

Mammootty has frequently portrayed police officers, CBI agents, and private investigators in his career. Teaming up with Gautham Menon, renowned for his successful investigative films like Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu in Tamil cinema, amplifies the project’s potential.

There are also rumors circulating that Nayanthara might join the cast as the female lead marking her first collaboration with Mammootty since their last film together Puthiya Niyamam in 2016.

Looking ahead, Mammootty is involved in other projects as well. He is set to appear in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal based on stories by MT Vasudevan Nair. Additionally he plays a key role in Deeno Dennis’ upcoming film Bazooka which is slated for release in the coming months.

While no further films have been officially announced, discussions are underway for a potential big-budget project directed by Mahesh Narayanan known for the film Malik. This project could potentially feature Fahadh Faasil and Suresh Gopi alongside Mammootty.

Must Read: Diwali 2024 Box Office Clash: Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Locks Horns With Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky & Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News