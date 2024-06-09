With Turbo already making significant profits at the box office, Malayalam actor Mammootty is all set for another successful outing at the theaters, post Kannur Squad and Bramayugam. In a career spanning over 50 years and more than 400 films, Mammootty has displayed a level of versatility that very few have been able to showcase, in India as well as globally. From playing the role of a man suffering from intellectual disability in 1992’s Soorya Manasam to opting to play a homosexual character in 2023’s Kaathal – The Core, the three-time National Award winning actor has carved out a stellar filmography that continues to grow, gracefully. While picking a few films from his filmography would be a challenge any day, here are 10 evergreen films you must watch!

Peranbu

Where to watch: Prime Video

In Peranbu (translating to “compassion”), Mammootty plays the role of a dejected father who has been abandoned by his wife and now must take care of his daughter suffering from cerebral palsy. Flawlessly fitting into the shoes of a father who must provide for a dependent daughter, Mammootty brings to the screen vulnerability that evokes compassion and emotion. In the process of taking care of his daughter, Mammootty’s character, Amudhavan undergoes a journey of reflection and self-discovery in what turns out to be a real tear-jerker. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and an equally brilliant performance by Anjali (who plays the role of the daughter), Peranbu is a must-watch Tamil-language film from the kitty of Mammooty. Interestingly, he did not take any remuneration for the film, according to the Times of India.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Where to watch: SUN NXT

Directed by Ranjith, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (translating to “Manikyam of Paleri: A Midnight Murder Story”) is a retelling of the story behind the first recorded murder case in Kerala. Featuring Mammootty in three characters, the film follows a detective returning to his birthplace to investigate a murder that took place on his birthday. Alongside Mammootty, the film also includes a strong cast list consisting of stage actors introduced for the first time through this film. The film boasts a strong plot, a memorable theme song, and some commendable performances. Notably, the film did attract some attention for its violence and adult content, at the time of its release.

Big B

Where to watch: Prime Video

Featuring Mammootty in one of his most memorable action roles, Big B brought with it a style that was previously unexplored in Malayalam cinema. A neo-noir action thriller film, Big B follows Mammootty in the shoes of Bilal John Kurishingal, a feared gangster who returns to Kochi to investigate the murder of Mary John Kurishingal, who had adopted Bilal. Upon its release, the film quickly became a success owing to its cinematic brilliance and distinct style. One of the first films in the Malayalam New Wave cinema movement, Big B is still known for its hard-hitting action, massy treatment, and crisp dialogues – all of which has helped it attain a cult status.

Rajamanikyam

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If you are in for some laughs, Mammootty’s 2005 comedy film Rajamanikyam makes the cut quite easily. Presenting the veteran actor in the role of a Bellary-based cattle businessman, Rajamanikyam follows Mammootty in the role of an illiterate businessman who returns to his hometown to reunite his siblings. To its credit, the film has amassed a cult status in Kerala, with its dialogues and Mammooty’s character becoming popular pop-culture references. Managing to mix drama and comedy well, Rajamanikyam was the highest-grossing Malayalam movie until 2008.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Where to watch: YouTube

In establishing Mammootty as a favorite for epic historical dramas, 1989’s Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (translating to “A Northern Ballad of Valour”) had a significant role to play, thanks to the status it has achieved among Malayalam classics. With a plot taken from medieval ballads, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha showcases Mammootty in all his glory in the form of a legendary 16th-century warrior, who has been often misunderstood as a dishonorable man. In the film, Mammootty presents himself with the poise of a man whose reputation precedes him everywhere he goes. Particularly, Mammootty’s monologue, in the climax of the film, leaves the audience with a lasting impression, much after the dramatic effect of his voice has settled down. Any list of Mammootty’s evergreen films would be incomplete without this one.

Kaazhcha

Where to watch: Eros Now

Kaazhcha (translating to “vision”) is a heart-touching story of a young boy who reaches Kerala after enduring the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake, only to be given another chance in life by a film projectionist, played by Mammootty. Standing on a strong story and screenplay, Kaazhcha is an emotion-driven family drama that proves how Mammootty can play simple, common-man characters with relative ease and charm in a way only a handful of actors can.

New Delhi

Where to watch: JioCinema

The fact that New Delhi was remade into three different languages (Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada) is enough to prove the success that the film achieved upon its release back in 1987. Quickly becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time, New Delhi established Mammootty’s place as a superstar after a string of failures in the 1980s. The film is commonly accepted as Mammootty’s career-defining film and is appreciated for its thriller elements. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including actors Suresh Gopi, Urvashi, Siddique, and Vijayaraghavan.

Amaram

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Celebrated Malayalam film director Bharathan’s 1991 film Amaram (translating to “stern”) puts forth a tragic story of Shakespearean proportions against the beautiful backdrop of Alappuzha in Kerala. In Amaram, Mammootty loses himself in the character of a fisherman who undergoes a turbulent journey traversing the many emotions of a father pitted against the rebellion of a young daughter he loves dearly. Through the film, Mammootty grabs the viewers with all his acting might and makes them feel all the emotions experienced by the character.

Mathilukal

Where to watch: YouTube

Based on the novel by the same name by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Mathilukal (translating to “walls”) is a humble film that stands out because of Mammootty’s acting and K. P. A. C. Lalitha’s voice. The film follows the story of Basheer himself as he is imprisoned in jail for sedition and develops a bond with a female inmate, who lives on the other side of the wall that separates male prisoners from female ones. Throughout the film, the character played by Lalitha is not seen, and only heard. The film has become one of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s most celebrated films. Notably, Mammootty’s performance in Mathilukal was included by Forbes in its list of “25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema” in 2013.

Vidheyan

Where to watch: YouTube

Long before playing antagonist characters became a cool trend, Mammootty underwent a transformation of the most horrifying kind to become Bhaskara Patelar, a tyrannical landlord, in director Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 1994 film Vidheyan (translating to “the servile”). Set in Southern Karnataka, Vidheyan brings to screen a terrifying master-slave relationship shared between Bhaskara Patelar and his slave Thommy, played by M. R. Gopakumar. In the role, Mammootty ditches all his natural charisma to bring out a dominating figure through his character, who may send shivers down the spine of even the bravest ones. Presenting a study on how power functions psychologically, Vidheyan is a fine specimen of acting and directing brilliance coming together to create a truly provoking and thoughtful cinematic experience.

