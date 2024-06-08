The entertainment industry never has a quiet moment. Something or the other is happening across the film and television industries, too. The most tragic and biggest news was Ramoji Rao’s passing. Scroll below for the important stories you missed today.

Bollywood paparazzo takes a jibe at South superstars, including Vijay Deverakonda Jr. NTR calls them fake in a recent interview. Kangana Ranaut’s alleged ex-boyfriend reacts to CISF woman constable slapping the Queen star at the Chandigarh airport.

From Ramoji Rao’s death to Adhayan Suman backing Kangana Ranaut and Ranbir Kapoor’s new look, a lot has happened in Bollywood and the South industry. We have picked some of the day’s important stories that you may or may not have missed today.

Ranbir Kapoor’s New Look & New Tattoo-

After the success of Animal, Ranbir is busy filming Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Sandep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park are in the pipeline. But he also keeps us busy with adorable spottings with his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor.

Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim recently shared a carousel of pictures where the Animal star flaunted a new edgy hairstyle, making him look even more dashing. But what caught the people’s eyes was his Raha tattoo on his collarbone. This year, Raha will turn two in November. Check it out here:

Ramoji Rao’s death-

The head of the ETV Network and the famous Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, passed away in the early hours today. Rao suffered from high blood pressure and breathlessness and was rushed to Star Hospital in Hyderabad on June 5. From the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to PMO Narendra Modi and others, tributes were paid to the late media baron. Ramoji Rao died at the age of 87.

With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector. An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 8, 2024

శ్రీ రామోజీ రావుగారి మరణం ఎంతో బాధాకరం.ఆయన భారతీయ మీడియాలో విప్లవాత్మకమైన మార్పులు తీసుకొచ్చిన ఒక దార్శనికుడు.ఆయన సేవలు సినీ,పత్రికారంగాలలో చెరగని ముద్ర వేశాయి. తన అవిరళ కృషి ద్వారా, ఆయన మీడియా, వినోద ప్రపంచాలలో శ్రేష్టమైన ఆవిష్కరణలకు నూతన ప్రమాణాలను నెలకొల్పారు. రామోజీ రావు… pic.twitter.com/1cjAFSF6xB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Telugu Film Producers Council and Telugu Film of Commerce have suspended all film shoots on Sunday.

Paparazzo Takes A Jibe At South Superstars-

Celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla has made some startling revelations about the South Superstars. In an interview with Hindi, Rush Chawla was asked about the South actors, and he said, “To be honest, I think woh log naklipan karte hai (they indulge in fakery). They act like that only for the camera. There was an actor who would appear in slippers during the promotions of the film to deliberately pretend to be humble in front of the camera.” When the host enquired whether he was speaking of Vijay Deverakonda, the paparazzo nodded.

He allegedly jibed at Jr NTR by saying, “Recently, my team shot a video of a big South star, who is normally very quiet. He was going inside the hotel when he snapped at my team member. I didn’t put it, but the other photographer who had also shot it uploaded it.”

Speaking of Mahesh Babu, Chawla said, “He was openly saying we don’t need Bollywood; they can’t afford me. I thought, what is this attitude? I do feel woh naklipan zyada hai. They compare Bollywood… but here, at least, the actors aren’t fake. They are seen how they are; if they are getting angry, that’s public as well.”

Adhayan Suman Reacts to Kangana Ranaut Getting Slapped

The viral video of Kangana Ranaut getting slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport went viral online. Kangana received support from many celebs, including his alleged ex-boyfriend Adhyana Suman. As per Bollywood Life’s report, Suman reacted to the incident during a media event in Mumbai and said that even if someone has a personal grudge, it was wrong to take it out publicly. Criticizing the action, he added that it should not have happened. The Heeramandi star said that what happened was unfortunate and that the CISF constable should get punished.

Nupur Sanon Reacts to Reports of Participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Nupur Sanon is the sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon. There were reports that she would participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor. However, she clarified those rumors in a recent interview with ETimes.

Nupur Sanon said that she had no idea where these rumors originated. Sanon also revealed reading articles about it that claimed she was approached for the previous seasons as well. Nupur clarified that she had no time for all that, and her tailors would cry if they did not see her for a long time.

For more of the latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

