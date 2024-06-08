There is a lot of anticipation about the release of RC 15 or Game Changer, starring the global icon Ram Charan. After the smashing and continued box office success of RRR, fans have been waiting for Ram Charan’s next release. Mega-budget Game Changer is waiting to be unveiled as the Box Office star. We have fresh new updates about the shooting schedule of Ram Charan’s upcoming movie.

Ram Charan is heading to Rajahmundry on Friday, June 9th, for the final shoot of the much-anticipated political action thriller “Game Changer.” Around 6 PM, his devoted fan clubs are expected to give him a grand welcome at Rajahmundry airport, where he’ll arrive.

Directed by the renowned S Shankar, “Game Changer” is set to be a cinematic spectacle with a budget of above 200 crore. Ram Charan will play a triple role, adding more excitement to the story. The cast also features Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Anjali in key roles.

After a slow May, the “Game Changer” team is gearing up for a critical six-day shooting schedule in Rajahmundry, set to start between June 7th and 9th. During this period, Ram Charan will work with Sunil and Naveen Chandra, who have important supporting roles.

Ram Charan will complete his parts for the Rajahmundry schedule of the film. Afterward, he’ll likely shoot for a few days in Hyderabad. The final scenes might be shot at the end of June or early July. With Charan‘s finishing his role, director S Shankar will have about 20-25 days to wrap up the rest of the shoot. This can speed up the fast approach to the film’s release.

The Rajahmundry schedule is crucial for the film, possibly revealing more about the storyline. And will reveal more about the chemistry between Ram Charan and the supporting cast. As the film nears completion, fans are keenly awaiting updates on “Game Changer” and its release.

The film has created much buzz, with moviegoers eagerly awaiting its September release. Ram Charan and S Shankar’s collaboration promises an engaging and visually stunning experience.

Fans are excited about the “Game Changer” promotions, which have already sparked curiosity about the plot and characters. Dil Raju produces the project under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The final shoot in Rajahmundry is a significant step towards the film’s release. Ram Charan‘s arrival is sure to be a big event. With fans eager to see glimpses of the film’s grand scale and his transformative performances.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Advance Booking: Prabhas Starrer Sci-Fi Magnum Opus Already Crossed 2 Crores In North America?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News