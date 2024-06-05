South Indian cinema is buzzing! Allu Arjun championed environmental causes on World Environment Day, while Ram Charan celebrated his uncles’ political victories. Fans are excited as Prabhas’ animated Baahubali takes Disney+ Hotstar by storm, and Kamal Haasan’s long-awaited “Indian 2” is back with Rakul Preet Singh’s casting. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya might be teaming up with Kartik Aaryan for a new family drama, and Aamir Ali avoids public controversy in his response to Sanjeeda Shaikh’s comments. Finally, actress Sharmin Segal opens up about her focus on mental well-being.

Scroll down to check out the latest trending news in Koimoi’s News Wrap!

Sharmin Segal is basking in the positive reviews for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi.” “I’m just thankful people are noticing me,” she says, appreciating both praise and criticism.

Segal acknowledges the potential impact of audience reactions but emphasizes her focus on both positive and negative feedback. “I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time,” she says. “It’s a constant dialogue with yourself. You have thoughts, and then you think about those thoughts… negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more, but there is a lot of positivity also.”

Segal highlights the importance of self-reflection and filtering negativity. “If it’s constructive, then yes, I am very open to listening to it,” she says, “but if it’s not, then you’ve got to focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love.”

Segal acknowledges her effort in the role: “I did put in a lot of hard work, and at the end of the day, I gave it my all.” She respects the audience’s right to voice their opinions but focuses on delivering for them.

Heeramandi’s global reach on Netflix overwhelms her. “It feels like my work is reaching people, and they’re connecting with you,” she shares, grateful for the platform’s ability to connect artists with audiences worldwide. Read more

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Ssmilly Suri shared how no one in Bollywood was willing to take on the role in Kalyug that ultimately became her memorable Jiya Dhadak Dhadak appearance.

Ssmilly had a brief but notable role in Kalyug, though she was not the initial choice for the part. At that time, she was merely assisting Bhatt films, but fate intervened, and she was offered the role that no one else in Bollywood wanted.

Reflecting on her debut in the film industry with Kalyug, Ssmilly Suri said, “While I was assisting Mahesh Bhatt Sahab, I realized I enjoyed being in front of the camera. So I auditioned for Bhatt Saab. There was a film called Blue Film back then, and they offered me a role that no one else wanted to do. Honestly, it was a very small role. Later, the song Jiya Dhadak Dhadak was added. They asked where it should be placed in the movie, and it just happened. I believe destiny plays a very important role.” Read more

Aamir Ali Responds to Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Comments: “Washing Dirty Linen in Public Isn’t My Class”

Actor Aamir Ali has addressed recent remarks by his ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh, which many interpreted as a veiled criticism of him. Shaikh spoke about demotivating partners in interviews, leading to speculation about their past relationship.

Ali, however, maintained a diplomatic stance. He acknowledged the passage of time since their separation, stating, “Ours is an old story now.” While implying he understands Shaikh’s perspective, Ali emphasized his commitment to privacy: “Washing dirty linen in public isn’t my class. I’ve never put anyone down and I never will, especially someone I shared a relationship with.”

The former couple, married in 2012, announced their separation in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021. They share a daughter.

Sooraj Barjatya and Kartik Aaryan in Talks for New Family Drama Collaboration

Director Sooraj Barjatya is in talks with actor Kartik Aaryan for his next project, a drama centered around nuclear families. Barjatya had initially planned to work with Salman Khan on “Prem Ki Shaadi,” but the collaboration fell through as Salman is not keen on romantic roles at this point in his career.

Now, Barjatya is eyeing Kartik Aaryan for the lead role, believing that Kartik’s on-screen innocence makes him a suitable choice for a new-age Prem. The discussions are in the early stages, with one round of meetings already completed. Further discussions are expected to resume after the release of Kartik’s upcoming film, “Chandu Champion,” on June 14. This potential collaboration is highly anticipated, as it promises to combine Barjatya’s classic storytelling with Kartik’s contemporary appeal.

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Returns with Rakul Preet Singh’s Lovable Surprise

After a 28-year wait, Kamal Haasan’s iconic ‘Indian’ gets a sequel! Fans are excited for Haasan’s return, but Rakul Preet Singh might steal the show. Though details are scarce, her character is described as strong and headstrong.

The pairing of the veteran actor with the rising star promises fresh energy and a must-watch dynamic. This, along with Rakul’s potential career-defining performance, has audiences buzzing. Get ready for an unforgettable experience with ‘Indian 2’!

The legend of Baahubali lives on! Prabhas’ animated prequel, “Baahubali: Crown of Blood,” has become a hit on Disney+ Hotstar. With 3.7 million views in its first week, it ranks among the top 5 most-watched shows in India, alongside established favorites.

This love for Baahubali extends beyond borders. The series, exploring the early lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, has captivated audiences with its rich story and stunning animation. “Crown of Blood” proves the enduring power of the Baahubali franchise and Prabhas’ immense popularity. Read more

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Celebrate Uncles’ Electoral Victories in Andhra and Telangana

Ram Charan and philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their uncles’ victories in the latest Lok Sabha elections. Ram Charan’s uncle, Pawan Kalyan, secured a win in Andhra Pradesh, while Upasana’s uncle, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, triumphed in Telangana. Expressing their joy, the couple said, “It is great news. We feel very happy that our uncles have emerged victorious. We wish them a tenure of happiness and progress.”

They also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impactful leadership. “Modiji has changed India for the best,” they remarked. “He has brought about many positive upgrades and has truly put our country on the global map. With his leadership, the country is in very able hands, flourishing as an economy. We thank him for all his efforts in making India what it is today.”

This double celebration marks a significant moment for the Konidela family, highlighting their involvement and influence in both the entertainment and political arenas.

Allu Arjun Champions Earth on World Environment Day

National award-winning actor Allu Arjun isn’t just raising the stakes with “Pushpa 2,” he’s also raising awareness! On World Environment Day, he shared a powerful message on social media.

Posting a stunning image of Earth, he simply wrote, “LET’S ALL MAKE OUR HOME A BETTER PLACE TOGETHER.” A strong call to action for a greener future.

Box Office Updates:

Must Read: Do You Know Smriti Irani’s Last Paycheck In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Was 5455.5% Higher Than Her 1st Salary As Tulsi Virani – Guess Her Total Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News