Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will finally hit the theatres on Friday. The industry is predicting the movie’s opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for more.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1995, the second one came out in 2003, and the third film was released over one and half decade in 2020. it is an American buddy cop action comedy film series where Will and Martin play two detectives in the Miami Police Department. The first two movies were directed by Michael Bay, while Adil & Bilall took over for the third film as its director, and they directed the fourth installment.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die was being put on hold because of the Oscar fiasco. Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the exhibitors are hopeful about the movie, but they are keeping the projections for the debut weekend lower than previous predictions.

As per the trade analyst, the exhibitors have lowered their expectations for Bad Boys: Ride or Die from $45 million-$50 million to $37 million-$42 million in the US box office. However, Sony has an even lower expectation of only $30 million. The threequel Bad Boys For Life, which was released in January 2020, earned $62.5 million on its debut weekend.

The report further states that Bad Boys 2, which was slammed by critics and the audience, earned $46.5 million on its debut weekend. The first film had the lowest opening so far and earned $19 million in 1995.

About Bad Boys: Ride or Die-

The film’s official synopsis states, “When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.”

On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics have rated the Will Smith starrer a hopeful 68%. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in the theatres on June 7, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

