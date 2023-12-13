Chris Rock is one of the highest-paid comedians of all time. He’s known to tackle serious subjects like race relations, infidelity, and sexuality via his stand-up acts. He’s also a renowned actor, producer, writer and director. And his professional hard work has reaped him some wealthy results. Scroll below for details on his net worth in 2023.

Rock is currently grabbing eyeballs for the latest Netflix documentary, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only. It revolves around the two icons sharing details of their early lives, struggles, triumphs, and brotherhood. It hit the digital platform on December 12, 2023, and received a favorable response from the viewers.

Chris Rock’s controversial divorce

In 1996, Chris met Malaak Compton-Rock, who reportedly worked in public relations. They fell in love and tied the knot on November 23 that year. They’re blessed with two children – Lola Simone and Zahra.

Trouble in paradise began when Rock cheated on his wife. He allegedly had affairs with I Think I Love My Wife co-star Kerry Washington and Top Five co-star Rosario Dawson. While the rumors remain unconfirmed, the comedian did confess to infidelity in his Netflix Comedy special, Selective Outrage.

Malaak Compton-Rock and Chris Rock had signed a prenup ahead of their marriage. The Grown Ups star filed for divorce in 2016, which began their controversial divorce battle. Both parties agreed that the prenup had expired due to the sunset clause.

His ex-wife demanded a payout “commensurate with the marital standard of living.” He also paid for child support while 50-50 custody of their children was provided by the court. The exact amount is unknown, but reports suggest Malaak was paid a whopping sum of $40 million.

Back then, Chris had a reported net worth of $70 million.

Chris Rock Net Worth 2023

By now, it is clear that Chris lost a large amount of his fortune in divorce alimony. Over the years, he’s witnessed a boost in his popularity and earnings via several comedic acts, movies, TV shows, and other professional work.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Rock has a net worth of $60 million in 2023. If one takes into consideration the amount he lost during the divorce settlement, his total fortune would have gone way past the $100 million mark today!

Chris Rock latest controversy

During Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada-Pinkett Smith. The comedian passed a funny remark on The Matrix Resurrections actress’s shaved head. Little did he know she was suffering from alopecia areata. This did not go very well with Will, who walked onto the stage and hit the comedian, asking him to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

In the latest interview, Jada Pinkett-Smith said she was grateful for the ‘holy slap’ as the infamous incident saved her marriage with Will Smith. The couple recently sent shockwaves around Hollywood as she revealed they have been living separately since 2016. However, they have no plans to divorce legally.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Wedding Bells For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce? Close Friend Reveals What’s Happening Behind The Curtains!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News