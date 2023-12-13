Taylor Swift has found her lover, and it is a love story with which fans are smitten. The duo has been going stronger than ever, and their friends are convinced that they will be the endgame. Scroll below as a friend reveals what’s going on behind the curtains. Hint: We hear the wedding bells!

Travis first sparked dating rumors with Tay when he attended the Eras tour in July 2023. Their romance was confirmed in September when the Lavender Haze singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs football game. Fans were in awe of their PDA, especially when Swift changed the lyrics of her song Karma during one of her performances.

How Travis Kelce’s friends feel about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Cheterah Jackson, who is dating Travis’ longtime friend Calvin Locke, went all praises for their romance. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed details of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, December 10. Taylor Swift was in attendance and reportedly very sweet!

Cheterah Jackson revealed, “We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends. Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind.”

What is really special is that she feels Taylor and Travis will tie the knot. She said, “Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together, and I can see them getting married.”

Inside Taylor & Travis Viral PDA

A picture of Taylor Swift kissing Travis Kelce on the cheek is going viral on the internet. Cheterah Jackson reveals the moment was shared during a recent post-game party. The IT couple hired a party bus to go to the Christmas bar in downtown Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also a part of the celebrations!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/ElnYMMJH6S — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023

Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’ Taylor Swift

NFL announcer Tony Romo mistakenly called Taylor Swift the ‘wife’ of Travis Kelce. The incident took place at the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. He said, “As you see Kelce‘s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience…” before quickly realizing his mistake and rectifying, “I’m sorry, girlfriend.” Netizens went berserk as the video went viral on the internet.

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience.” -Announcer Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O7LC6E8k04 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023

Previously, Taylor was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. They broke up in April 2023 after dating for almost six years.

