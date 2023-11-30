Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift have been friends since they toured in 2015. He once shared his thoughts on her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but his controversial remarks have resurfaced on the internet. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

As most know, Taylor dated Joe for six long years. They met at the 2016 Met Gala and secretly dated for several months before the news broke out. The American singer has written several songs about her ex-lover, including Betty, Lavender Haze, and Evermore. Their relationship is making noise all over again as Swift released a Midnights bonus track, “You’re Losing Me,” which fans believe is about her relationship with the Stars At Noon actor.

Amid it all, an old interview of Shawn Mendes with Vanity Fair is going viral. He took a lie detector test and was asked whether he approves of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. To this, the Senorita singer responded, “I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy.”

As the results of the lie detector test came out, the interviewer informed Shawn, “You’re not telling the truth. You’re being deceptive.”

Shawn Mendes didn’t mince her words and opened up, “I’m lying a little bit? Yeah, I mean, he’s kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?”

The old video has resurfaced on the internet, and Taylor Swift fans have had wild reactions.

A user wrote, “and we all attacked shawn when he was saying the truth all along we owe him an apology”

Another commented, “‘i struggle with eyes that blue you know’ words of wisdom”

A Taylor Swift fan pointed out, “if only we listened to him before”

““I’m lying? A little bit?” 😭 HE KNEW,” another wrote.

A Swiftie wrote, “OMG! He knew”

Take a look at the viral video below:

shawn was so ahead of time for calling joe alwyn “evil” pic.twitter.com/zeXs2yLBaX — Ron (@midnightstrack2) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is now dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The couple is head over heels in love, and her best friends, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, and others, have given their seal of approval.

