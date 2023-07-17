Shawn Mendes has once again opened up about his s*xuality rumors and the baggage it comes with. The ‘Stitches’ singer has revealed how he was constantly frustrated with the rumors and felt resentment toward people who were gay but never accepted it. Mendes explains that he finds it “tricky” to talk about this sensitive topic.

The 22-year-old R&B star got candid with Dax Shepard on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. Talking about the same, Mendes revealed that he has been hearing rumors about it ever since he was 15 years old.

Shawn Mendes quipped, “It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very, very close to who were gay and in the closet. And I felt this real anger for those people. You want to say, ‘I’m not gay but it’d be fine if I was gay. But also, there’s nothing wrong with being gay but I’m not.'” He further said, “Everyone’s been calling me gay since I was 15 years old.”

The singer further shed light on why people around him questioned his s*xuality. He explained that he did not grow up “wrestling” like the others. Moreover, he thinks his voice played a major factor in people calling him gay from a young age. Shawn Mendes said, “I’m like, ‘How do I sit?’ I’m always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that sh-t.”

Despite the hand he was dealt with, Shawn Mendes explains that his hardships are nothing compared to the people of the LGBTQ community. He concludes, “I think a lot of guys go through that and, even worse than that, there are so many guys who are gay and in the closet and must be hearing sh-t like that and being like, ‘I’m terrified to come out.'”

Shawn Mendes has previously took a stand saying he wasn’t gay. Back in 2016, he took to his Snapchat to clarify this issue and wrote, “First of all, I’m not gay. Second of all, it shouldn’t make a difference if I was or if I wasn’t. The focus should be on the music and not my s*xuality.”

