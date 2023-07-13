There is no doubt that Scarlett Johansson is one of the most respected stars in Hollywood and has gained global fame because of her impeccable acting skills and outspoken personality. In 2019, the entire world got a glimpse of her fearless personality when she didn’t leave any stone unturned to bash the paparazzi after narrowly escaping a near-death accident.

Known for her confidence and assertiveness, Johannson refuses to remain silent when confronted with injustice. Let’s go back in time and take a look at an incident where the actress showed why she is such a ‘Boss Lady’. The incident in question occurred in April 2019, as Johansson was leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Accompanied by two others, the actor found herself being pursued by the paparazzi in a really hazardous manner.

Without any guesses, the actress was frightened by this encounter. Although she reached her destination safely, Scarlett Johansson couldn’t help but express her dismay at being chased in such a hazardous fashion. In light of this experience, she denounced the paparazzi as “criminals” for their obsessive stalking of celebrities.

While recalling the incident in a statement given to USA Today, Scarlett Johansson said, “Until paparazzi are considered by the law for the criminal stalkers they are, it’s just a waiting game before another person gets seriously injured or killed, like Princess Diana.”

Despite being one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Hollywood, the ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ star refuses to tolerate such behaviour from the paps. Her outspokenness adds another layer to her well-deserved reputation as a global superstar. This also makes it clear that Scarlett Johansson’s success is not solely attributed to her physical appearance. Her willingness to speak out against injustices and fight for what she believes in has contributed to her immense popularity. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up for oneself and others, even in the face of potential danger.

As far as her professional career is concerned, Johansson was recently seen playing the role of Midge Campbell in Wes Anderson’s comedy-drama film ‘Asteroid City’. Meanwhile, if we talk about her future projects, she will be voicing the character of Elita One in the upcoming animated movie ‘Transformers One’.

