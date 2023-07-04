Scarlett Johansson is the biggest box office star ever! Leaving behind famous hunks like Michael B Jordan, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt, amongst others, the actress ranks as the top-grossing actor of all time. But that does not mean things have been easy for her or she’s the highest-paid actress today. Scroll below for all the details.

ScarJo joined showbiz in 1994 and was awarded best actress for her role in Lost In Translation in 2003. She rose to prominence as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe. After starring in numerous multi-starrers, Kevin Feige blessed her with a stand-alone movie in 2021, which played a huge contribution in reviving theatres after the Covid pandemic. The actress has proved her versatility with many other successful projects, including Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story and Under The Skin.

Despite working hard and earning so many accolades and recognition, Scarlett Johansson expressed her disappointment with Hollywood in 2017. She spoke about the pay disparity and told Marie Claire, “Just because I’m the top-grossing actress of all time does not mean I’m the highest paid. I’ve had to fight for everything that I have. It’s such a fickle and political industry.”

Scarlett Johansson also confessed that she was uncomfortable sharing her personal struggles in public. “Maybe I’m being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality. It’s always an uphill battle and fight. My experience with my close female friends and family is that the struggle is real for everybody. Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed.”

But that doesn’t stop Scarlett from thriving each day and continuing to be the queen that she is!

