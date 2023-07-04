Selena Gomez is not only a pop star but an icon, an inspiration for millions of her fans. She began her showbiz career at the young age of 7 and has literally seen it all! Things got worse when she was diagnosed with Lupus and witnessed drastic body weight issues. Scroll below as we recall how she lost her calm over the trolls and viral Justin Bieber stories.

As most know, Selena and Justin began dating each other somewhere around 2011. It would be safe to say that their relationship got quite toxic, but they made numerous efforts to fix things. Their on-and-off relationship ended in 2018, but fans as well as tabloids, cannot seem to get over their love saga. They were expected to be the endgame, but unexpectedly, Bieber moved on with Hailey Baldwin.

Selena Gomez had kept her Lupus diagnosis away from the limelight. In fact, she herself went into her cocoon as she underwent a kidney transplant and other treatments in the hospital. After all the treatment, the Only Murders In The Building star once slipped into a bikini but faced brutal trolls over her visible weight gain.

Selena Gomez broke silence on the Today programme in 2015 and reacted, “I was in a bikini and got publicly ripped for being overweight,” she said. “That was the first time I’d experienced body shaming like that. I believed some of the words they were saying.”

There were also multiple reports about her relationship with Justin Bieber. Tabloid stories were viral all over and Selena was extremely hurt about it. “I’m so f*cking nice to everybody, and everyone is so vile to me. I’ve been working since I was seven. I’ve been a UNICEF ambassador since I was 17. It’s so disappointing that I’ve become a tabloid story. The hate motivated me,” added the Rare Beauty owner.

Selena Gomez had been busy with her upcoming film shooting in Paris. She’s also been creating new music, and fans cannot keep calm!

