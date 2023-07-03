Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s ‘It’ couple as they dated for over a decade. Despite their amazing chemistry, the duo has shared the screen space only twice. While the first film marked their first meeting, they shot the second one after tying the knot. During the filming of By The Sea, the duo tried out some weird practices, and Pitt ended up peeing all over his wife’s shoes. Scroll down to learn what happened next.

Brad and Angelina met on the sets of their 2005 film Mr And Mrs Smith and soon began dating. After nearly a decade of going out, the two tied the knot in 2014. Two years later, Angelina moved out of Pitt’s house in 2016 with her six children and filed for divorce.

Years after sharing the screen space in the 2005 action romance, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt came together for the romance drama By The Sea and shot it during their honeymoon. While the two were a real-life couple by then, they found it awkward to play a few scenes in the steamy movie. Despite being extremely good at their work, they had to find the right balance to play their respective roles in the movie.

During an interview with the US Magazine, the couple opened up about how they finally shot the film, which required their characters to engage in intense confrontations. Talking about the same, Angelina Jolie said, “Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you’re doing a love scene with a person that you really have s*x with? The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward.” Angie continued, “Brad and I had this one day when we were like, ‘Let’s just do ridiculous things and see what happens.'”

As a result, Brad Pitt peed all over Angelina’s shoes. The Eternals star said, “By the end of it, he had pissed all over my shoes, I had packed up the entire [hotel] room to leave, and he wrote ‘pillhead’ with an arrow on my head with a Sharpie while [my character] was sleeping.”

For the unversed, By The See saw Brad and Angelina play a married couple who experience a newfound fascination with their neighbours.

