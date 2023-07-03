Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the most renowned names in Hollywood, with a huge fan following. The actor has done some commendable work in the entertainment industry, including films like Stronger, Nightcrawler, and Enemy, to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the Spider-Man actor opened up about m*sturbating on the sets of his four-five films, sending his fans into a frenzy, haha! Scroll below to read the scoop.

Jake isn’t the only actor who has confessed about m*sturbating in public to his fans, but in the past, we’ve seen actors talking about their s*x life in public, making some raunchy confessions. During 2013’s New Yorker Festival, Gyllenhaal made a spicy confession, and we honestly loved hearing about it (guilty as charged).

According to the New York Post, Jake Gyllenhaal once confessed (directing to her female audiences) that he m*sturbated on the sets of his films. Whoa, that definitely needed GUTS to confess!

The actor revealed that he has “m*sturbated four or five times in four or five different movies”. Jake Gyllenhaal knows how to steal the limelight with his funny humour and antics.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is one of the biggest names in showbiz and never misses an opportunity to make headlines for his personal and professional life. The actor once dated Kirsten Dunst, and the couple reportedly had ‘s*x in cars, in the bathroom and even by the sea,’ according to MTV.

What are your thoughts on Spider-Man actor Jake Gyllenhaal m*sturbating on the sets of different films and revealing the same in a throwback interaction? Tell us in the space below.

