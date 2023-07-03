Kourtney Kardashian and her musician husband, Travis Barker, recently hosted a gender reveal party. The two had a great time with their extravagant decorations at the event-themed Baby Barker World Tour. While everything turned out to be great, it appears the nachos at the gender reveal party got thumbs down from the social media users. The nachos served at the party quickly caught the attention of the Internet as they slammed the duo for their disgusting appearance. Scroll down to read the details.

Kourtney Kardashian announced her first pregnancy with Travis Barker last month while surprising him in the middle of his concert. The actress showed up in the audience while holding a huge placard saying, “Travis I am Pregnant.”

Speaking of the food served at the gender reveal party, as per The Sun, the fans of the Kardashians felt nauseated by some of the food served at the gender reveal party of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The event saw cookies shaped like microphones, hearts, and music notes labeled “mom” to specially crafted alcoholic cocktails. If this was not enough, the event hosted by Kourtney and Travis also saw musical instrument cases served as food tables, and bracelets stylized like concert wristbands. VIP passes labeled “Baby Barker World Tour All Access,” and drink tables decorated with drums supported the ambiance were also spotted at the lavish event.

Take a look:

Social media users, however, were left disgusted looking at the nachos served at the gender reveal party. The minimal vegan cheese was put with diced tomatoes covering the stale-looking chips. One user stated, “As a chef, I have to say those nachos are not it.”

Another posted, “I’d recognize bad vegan nachos anywhere, lol.” The next one shared, “I say it with love as a vegan, but people have to stop with this weak cheeze sauce on five chips.” One user added, “Yeah, those nachos look kinda gross. Everything else looks good.”

An individual posted, “Did you not see those “nachos”??” Another user said, “I always wonder who actually eats that food?” It was also reported that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian took only 48 hours to plan their gender reveal party.

