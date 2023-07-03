Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are the perfect examples of friends who are mostly mistaken as lovers. They first starred together in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, and their chemistry on-screen was undeniable. But their friendship off-screen is just as strong. Winslet and DiCaprio have been friends for over 25 years, and they’ve supported each other through thick and thin. They’ve been there for each other’s major life events, from awards shows to weddings. They’ve even vacationed together with their families.

The two actors first met on the set of Titanic in 1997. They were both relatively unknown at the time, but they quickly bonded over their shared love of acting. They also found comfort in each other’s company, as they were both away from home and working long hours on the film. As Titanic became a global phenomenon, so did the friendship between DiCaprio and Winslet. They supported each other through the highs and lows of fame and always remained close. They have reunited on-screen several times since Titanic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now we got hold of an old video of Kate Winslet receiving an award for the film Revolutionary Road which co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio and was directed by her husband, Sam Mendes. While receiving the award, Kate could not help but talk about her bond with Leo and got so emotional that she teared up during her speech. While she broke up delivering her speech, she probably could not gather herself, and after praising Leo, all throughout, she could only say a thank you to her husband, Sam.

The internet had a field day when this video, shared by an Instagram handle, jepican_ resurfaced. While Kate thanked the two incredible men in her life, she told Leo she loved him, and her husband Sam settled with a thank you. Obviously, the internet trolled the situation in a hilarious way. The video itself was captioned, “Poor Sam.”

A user trolled the actress and wrote, “She just friend-zoned her husband.” Another comment echoed the same, “Bro got friend-zoned by his wife.” A third comment said, “She said I love you to her best friend and thank you to her husband.” Another troll mocked Sam Mendes and wrote, “Sam, At least she called you ‘Babe’.” And, of course, there were some adult jokes as well. A troll said, “Sam has to wear a Leo mask in bed.”

A user wrote, “It sounds like Sam is her best friend and Leo the husband” while some Titanic jokes were also cracked. A comment read, “If you loved Leo so much, then why didn’t you help him up on the board instead of leaving him to freeze to death in the water?! #therewasroomforjack”

One user pointed out that she must have flipped in excitement and wanted to say the reverse. The comment said, “Yikes. She had it flipped. Tell your husband about the love, and “thank” Leo for being a supportive actor.”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jepican I memes & edits (@jepican_)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio won Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress and Best Actor for their performances in the Sam Mendes directorial Revolutionary Road. He won the Golden Globe Awards for the Best Director.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Image Conscious’ Nature Forces Ben Affleck To Opt For Botox, Leaving Him In Distress?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News