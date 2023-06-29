Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood who, even though born in a heavily industry-connected family, made his name with his own hard work and dedication. Over the decades of his career, he met with different actors and worked on different scripts, but did you know this Oscar-winning film of his had made him uncomfortable? Yes, that’s right.

Marvel star Jake was uncomfortable shooting with DC fame Heath Ledger in their film Brokeback Mountain for some explicit content in the script. Keep scrolling to find out what made Gyllenhaal feel like so, and read further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 2005 movie Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal came on board with Heath Ledger and worked together on the project with utmost dedication. The film had even won 3 Oscars and garnered a lot of appreciation along with a successful box office number, even after it was critically acclaimed for its gay themes.

While talking about the same, Jake Gyllenhaal once hinted at the fact that he was not comfortable shooting intimate gay scenes with Heath Ledger but had to do it because of the demand of the script. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Jake had shared, “It was uncomfortable at times for us, but we also knew the bigger picture. And we knew what the story was about and how much it meant to us and how important it was. Brokeback Mountain was a very special, very intimate process. We were in the middle of nowhere, altogether. Particularly towards the beginning, we were all living in trailers.”

“So I’d wake up in the morning and Ang Lee would be doing tai chi by the river and different people would cook in the morning and then we’d walk to the set. There’s not a lot of pomp, it’s just making a movie and we’re all doing it together. It’s about telling a story and being real and being connected,” Jake Gyllenhaal continued.

For the unversed, Jake and Heath’s movie Brokeback Mountain earned $178 million at the box office after its release with a budget of $14 million.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Lily-Rose Depp Defends The Idol’s Controversial S*x Scenes Saying Best Art Is Always Polarizing: “We Live In A Highly S*xualized World”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News