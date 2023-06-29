The world wasn’t prepared for the storm of a conversation that was about to follow the release of HBO’s much-anticipated show The Idol. The anticipation was of course high considering it brought Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp to full spotlight as the central character and marked pop sensation The Weeknd’s acting debut. But the show opened to some very polarizing reviews and most of them only had bad things to say about it. Looks like Depp is now defending the same.

For the unversed, The Idol is a show that follows a girl who falls for a cult and gets into it as she navigates life simultaneously. The show was called out for its provocative nature and the intimacy that did not go well with many people across the globe. The controversial s*x scenes which are also very graphic in nature.

Lily-Rose Depp has decided to defend the a*x scenes from The Idol and has spoken about the criticism that followed them. She has said that all best art is polarizing and even emphasized shooting for the said intimate scenes, which were graphic in nature. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, talking about the s*x scenes in The Idol and working on it with The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, she said, “We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarizing].”

Lilly-Rose Depp added, “I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly. And I think the trust that we all built with each other, you and I [speaking to Troye Sivan], and [creator Sam Levinson] and I, and Abel and I, that can only make for a really safe-feeling set. So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it. I think we live in a highly s*xualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

