Angelina has never lied about her personal life and has accepted every aspect of it – no matter how eccentric – in front of the camera. From falling in love with a woman to being a ‘punk’ while growing up, the diva bares it all. Her fascination with blood and S&M is also quite known. We recently told you about blood vials that she and her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton wore around their necks. But did you know that her blood craze started quite early? Scroll on to learn more about it.

The actress was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999, and she was quite happy with her first husband. The two had quite a passionate relationship, and their wedding was not so traditional as well.

Angelina Jolie met her ex-husband on the set of Hacker in 1995. While there was an instant reaction, the two stayed apart for months after the movie wrapped up. They both reconnected when the actress was 20 years old and Jonny Lee Miller was two years older than her. While talking to The Sun, as per InStyle, she said, “We both proposed to each other, and both had questions to ask. I wondered if we should stay engaged for a while since he was going to be in Britain, and I would stay in LA. But we went for a quick wedding.”

Only a close friend of Jonny Lee Miller and the mother of Angelina Jolie attended the wedding. “I went in black leather pants. I had pants with a zipper that goes back to the front. He stuck a veil on me at the last second and put a garter on the pants,” the Maleficent actress added.

But wait, if you think that leather pants and a tee were the only odd part about the wedding, then hold on. As per The New York Times, the t-shirt she wore has Jonny Lee Miller’s name smeared with blood all over it. While talking to the publication, Angie said, “It’s your husband. You’re about to marry him. You can sacrifice a little to make it really special.”

Well, Angelina Jolie and her fascination with blood! Let us know what you think of this story and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

