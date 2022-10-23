When Angelina Jolie Flashed Her B**bs In The Film 'Hackers' & It Suddenly Became A Huge Deal For Everyone Around!

Angelina Jolie is a global name and needs no introduction. Be it her phenomenal acting game, red carpet looks or her humanitarian work, the beauty never misses an opportunity to make headlines with whatever she does. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Angelina Jolie flashed her b**bs in the film Hackers which was released in 1995 and the film also starred Johnny Lee Miller. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Angelina is one of the most popular and successful actresses around the globe. It was last year that the actress made her official Instagram debut and has over 13 million followers there. She often shares pictures of her humanitarian work and advocates for women rights across the world. A while ago, she also shared a picture of Mahsa Amini who suspiciously died after Iranian moral police beat her in custody for not following the rules and showing off her hair. Jolie shared a long note on the photo-sharing site and has over 2 million likes on the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her picture, it was in 1995 that Angelina Jolie appeared in Iain Softley’s film titled ‘Hackers’. In the picture, Jolie can be seen wearing a bomber jacket and her n*poles are visible in it. This was actually her full fledged Hollywood debut and she became an instant phenomenon back then also.

A Twitter user shared the picture in 2016 and Angelina Jolie is donning a short bob hairdo and looking pretty as ever in the same. Her sharp facial features and perfect jawline will give a run to all the supermodels out there.

Take a look at her picture below:

Angelina jolie nip slip in the 1995 film hacker pic.twitter.com/xvkqkUOsGC — Eloise Gates (@Urban_Su) February 15, 2016

She’s always been a stunner. And did y’all notice her daughter Shiloh’s resemblance with the actress here? It’s pretty uncanny.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s n*p-slip here? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Ariana Grande Wore A Stunning Black Jumpsuit & Accidentally Exposed Her Pantyhose On Stage But It Didn’t Stop Her From Performing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram