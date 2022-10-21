Ariana Grande once faced a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage. It is common for celebrities to face such moments, and there is nothing embarrassing about it. Some of the most known slips have happened on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Emma Watson and more have gone through it.

The same thing happened with Grande while she was performing, but it didn’t stop her from performing. It requires a lot of courage to ignore your intimate parts popping out through clothing and continue working. This is why we hail Ariana when her pantyhose was visible on stage.

Back in 2015, Ariana Grande was performing at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London. The singer was wearing a black outfit that comprised a bodysuit that had a plunging neckline. It had boxer shorts type bottoms. She layered it with a black jacket with silver zip. However, Ariana let it hang off her shoulders.

The pop star accompanied the black attire with thigh-high boots and silver heels. The entire fit looked amazing, and it suited Ariana Grande well. She also had her iconic ponytail. Though the 7 rings singer looked chic and the outfit was stunning, she faced a wardrobe malfunction right on the stage. Ariana’s pantyhose lining was visible from the bottom of the jumpsuit.

ariana grande has some panty hose issues http://t.co/NzKLRIBKm6 pic.twitter.com/gzxRpJ0NrO — tiki god (@myconfinedspace) June 27, 2015

As the lower part of the jumpsuit was thinner than the pantyhose, it was popping out, especially when Grande stood in a position that spread her legs. But at the end of the day, her fans remembered watching an amazing performance from the singer.

Meanwhile, recently Ariana Grande is living away from the spotlight. However, she hit the headlines after it was announced that she will be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked.

