It is always a wonderful sight when women in the industry support other female icons and actors putting all the catfight stereotypes to rest. We got to see another one of those instances recently as Nicki Minaj was performing for a live crowd in the UK. She was singing her famous song Side to Side and when Ariana Grande’s part came up, she encouraged the crowd to sing it in place of her and now, fans can’t have enough of the adorable moment.

For the unversed, Nicki was previously in the news when her husband was sentenced to one-year house arrest for not registering as a s*x offender. He, Kenneth Petty, was also ordered to pay a fine of $55,000 and has to serve three years of probation as well. He had also been arrested last year for not registering in California according to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. (SORNA).

In the most recent turn of events, Nicki was performing for a live audience in the UK when she proved yet again that she holds Ariana Grande in high regard. At the beginning of the clip which is now going viral, Nicki can be seen leaning forward on a heavy object sensually while singing her part in the hit song Side To Side.

Nicki Minaj, donning a deep-neck sleeveless crop top, was completely immersed in the performance while the attendees were cheering for her in full swing. At the end of her verse, the crowd took over the line which says ‘Ariana run pop’ and Nicki seemed quite impressed with the audience’s response.

Just before Ariana Grande’s part in the song started, Nicki Minaj flashed a bright smile and was heard saying, “sing it for Ariana” and well, everyone did just that. Have a look at the beautiful moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIRLYZAR • FEMALE POP CULTURE & MEMES (@girlyzar)

In the comments section, several people called her a queen, for encouraging her fellow singer. “Queens supporting queens”, a comment said.

“Nicki genuinely likes Ariana, she’s the only one she actually likes”, another one said.

“Would have been more of a moment if Ariana came out!”, another hopeful fan wrote.

