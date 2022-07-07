Queen of Rap, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty who is very popularly known by her stage name Nicki Minaj is now making headlines and nope it’s not for a good reason. It looks like her husband Kenneth Petty has now landed himself in some deep legal soup.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kenneth and Nicki tied the knot on 21 October 2019 in a tight-lipped ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child (a baby boy) back in 2020. Petty rose to fame after appearing in Minaj’s music videos named Hot Girl Summer and Megatron. Moreover, the celebrity husband is more famous for his criminal background and is also known as a 1st-degree murderer and convicted s*x offender.

Advertisement

According to recent scoops, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has now been sentenced to three years probation and a year in house arrest after he failed to register as an s*x offender in Los Angeles. Yes, you read that absolutely right. The matter does not die down at this, after failing to register as an s*x offender and after his multiple postponements, Petty has also been ordered to pay a USD 55,000 fine.

For the unaware, Kenneth Petty was arrested back in 1994 for attempting to r*pe a 16-year-old girl. According to the law, he was required to register as an s*x offender in New York as well as California but he failed to do so, as he moved out of the state once he married Nicki, as per reports by Page six.

Reports also claim that, earlier, Petty was arrested by Beverly Hills police back in November 2019, after they discovered that he had not registered himself as an s*x offender in California. However, he was then released on a USD 20,000 bond and charged for failing to fulfil his part.

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj’s husband being sentenced to house arrest, let us know them in the comments below?

For more such instant updates, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Opened Up About Whiplashed While Filming A S*s Scene With Jamie Dornan For 50 Shades Of Grey: “So F*cking Painful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram