Stranger Things star Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington, has built a fanbase for himself. Currently season 4 of the Netflix original series is premiering on the streaming channel. It is divided into two parts, and both of them have been released.

Advertisement

Fans can’t stay calm as their favourites are back with some more scary, emotional, and fun moments. It has also sparked several debates and theories around the show. While talking about Keery, people are charmed over his talent and his good looks. He nails the role of Steve with perfection.

Advertisement

But can you imagine Joe Keery as DC’s Joker? You can now through an AI art that imagines the Stranger Things actor as the comic book villain. With the AI rendering system Craiyon, Keery can be transformed into the Clown Prince of Crime. The software helps in morphing the actor with the villain’s makeup, including the red smear of a smile and signature green locks.

In this AI art, Joe Keery looks creepy and just how you’d imagine the Joker to be. While we can sort of imagine how the Stranger Things star would look like as the villain, could he actually play it at some point? Fans would love to see him do that for sure. While talking about the actor, though he plays one of the most beloved characters in the Millie Bobby Brown starrer, it wasn’t originally written as such.

Keery’s Steve Harrington was written as the world’s greatest douchebag in the pilot script. The character went as far as r*ping Natalia Dyer’s Nancy Wheeler but the creators changed it as Joe turned out to be charming and likable.

Though Joe Keery as Joker remains within that AI art, for now, we would love to see the Strange Things actor play the role someday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar Would Love To Team Up With MCU’s Iron Man After Ms Marvel, “He Is No Longer With Us But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram