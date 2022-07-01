Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 : Star Rating:

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and ensemble.

Creator: The Duffer Brothers.

Director: Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Nimród Antal.

Streaming On: Netflix.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: Two Episodes With A Runtime Of 4 Hours.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 : What’s It About:

So Nancy is hypnotized by Vecna, Max is still under his curse and the upside down is ruled by him. While Vol 1 told us about his roots, how will the gang defeat him is the big question. But wait, are Hopper, Joyce, and friends safe? Will Mike save Eleven? Well, that’s Vol 2 and let me tell you there is epic written all over it.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 : What Works:

So Season 4 Vol 1 was a specimen of how good writing can elevate a show even with the most formulaic traits. The urge to make it brilliant from the best is visible and that is all that matters here. Stranger Things is about a group of children who kind of grew into teenagers together. Their battles and struggle were that of any teenager but had a deeper meaning to them without anything being rubbed on your face.

The first 7 episodes of the latest season were shaped so everyone can have their time under the sun. It was an exploration of the same landscape but without powers. Remember Eleven forgot all her powers? So yeah, it was about the gang fighting the biggest monster of all time without their biggest weapon. The weapon herself was struggling to even know her identity and purpose. So the structure was doomed and it gave other characters the spotlight they deserve.

The Duffer Brothers and their team of abled writers did all of that without looking obvious. So what different treat did they have in store which made them make the audience wait for Vol 2? Well, before we make our judgements they made sure they live up to the buzz. So now everyone is kind of prepared for the battle that cannot be calculated. Eleven has her powers and boom the battle begins.

Now the common formula in any ensemble drama is splitting the team and reuniting it to fight the big war. But wait, this isn’t how the creators look at their product. They literally make 3 teams fight the same war from three remote parts of the world, and the enemy is upside down. God, how thrilling does the writing get when unknowingly the characters chose a segment to defeat and intriguingly do that.

Also, can Vecna be labelled as one of the best villains already? Everything around him from prosthetics, to CGI, to cinematography, to action and even the crawling roots are so perfect. The credit is of course shared with Millie Bobby Brown who carries on the action effortlessly.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 : Star Performance:

Will I be jailed if I say I am rooting for Sadie Sink over Millie from now? What an actor. Vol 1 was hers and so is Vol 2. She only gets better and please give her the awards. Also, she is such a good team player that she makes sure everyone around her is enhanced because of her.

Millie Bobby Brown can cakewalk through Eleven at this point. She has lived with that character for almost all her teenage life. There is no bad bone here. The same is with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp, who only get better. Joe Kerry gets more adorable with each passing day, and so does Natalia Dyer.

Do I have to emphasise on how amazing David Harbour and Winona Ryder are?

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 : What Doesn’t Work:

The show needs to be more vocal about Noah Schnapp and his battles in a very big way. I know season 5 is much more about him now, but needs to be handled responsibly.

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 : Last Words:

The runtime of the finale is 2 hours 30 minutes. If someone can make me sit for that long considering 1 episode, they have won the battle. This is how epic shows are made and you definitely shouldn’t miss this one.

