Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp were one of the most talked-about and loved couples in Hollywood history. While it broke the fans at the time of their separation, recently the Stranger Things actress has made a few comments on her relationship and the ugly split with The Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Winona and Johnny met each other during the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! back in 1989. Since then the two were together for 4 years before going their separate ways in 1993.

Advertisement

Well recently, Winona Ryder was spotted in a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, wherein she opened up about the aftermath of her breakup with Johnny Depp. The actress claimed that it was a completely difficult phase of her life as explained her struggle by referring to one of her late 90s movies ‘Girl, Interrupted real life’. It is to be noted that the movie talked about mental health issues.

While talking about her break up with Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder explained, “I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama The House of the Spirits]. I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. ‘Would you be treating this girl like you’re treating yourself?’ I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself inside.’ Because I just wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Meanwhile, Winona was last seen in the Netflix special Strange Things which has released four seasons in total and is all set to release its Season four’s part 2 in July this year. The series is directed by Matt Duffer, Shawn Levy, Ross Duffer, Andrew Stanton, and Richard Alan Greenberg. Winona will be seen starring alongside, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and many more.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Ex-Fiancé Winona Ryder To Testify In The Libel Case, To Reveal That He Was NEVER Violent Or Abusive To Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram