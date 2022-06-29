Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are undoubtedly one of the most lovely couples in the entertainment industry across the globe. From their city sightings to their red carpet appearances to their social media PDA, the two never misses an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans. Back in 2020, Justin made an oral s*x joke on his wife and within no time, Hailey shut him down like a queen. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Justin has always been very vocal about his s*x life with his fans. The singer shared a video of him rehearsing ahead of his performance on New Year’s Eve on Instagram back in 2020 with a caption that read, “Preparation…. c u New Year’s Eve.” Like a supportive wife, Hailey immediately reacted to his video, as reported by Elle.

Commenting on Justin Bieber’s video, Hailey Bieber wrote, “My jaw??? On the floor.” Replying to Hailey, the singer commented on his video that read, “@haileybieber ur jaw is other places too lets [sic] be honest.”

Within no time, Hailey Bieber replied to Justin Bieber shutting him up and commented, “omg please go to sleep.” However, the singer deleted his comment in a short span of time while Hailey’s comments remained there.

Take a look at it:

Ahem Ahem. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber never miss a single opportunity to knock their fans off! Haha.

Not just that, back in 2019, the Baby singer shared a video of himself playing hockey on Instagram and made a joke on his skills with a caption that read, “Like my wife always says…. I got good hands.” Hailey quipped and replied on the post writing, “fact.”

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber making a joke on oral s*x in regards to his wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram and later deleting it? Tell us in the comments below.

