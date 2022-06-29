Dakota Johnson opens up about Fifty Shades of Grey and reveals how making it was “psychotic.” An erotic trilogy that chronicles a relationship between a journalist named Anastasia Steele, and young businessman Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, who introduces her to the world of BDSM.

The movie was also at the receiving end of several controversies due to the portrayal of the same. But did you know that even problems arose internally with the cast and crew of the movie? Johnson has been vocal about the issues she struggled with while making the movie, especially with the author E. L. James.

Now, Dakota Johnson has spoken more about the problems she faced while filming Fifty Shades of Grey to Vanity Fair. The actress said, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.'” she added. But she had no regrets about doing it. “No. I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. But no, I don’t regret it.”

“I’m a s*xual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it. That’s why I did those big n*ked movies,” Dakota Johnson added. The Lost Daughter actress also spoke about the disparity with author E. L. James. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

She (James) had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen,” Dakota added. Understandably, a film that depicts such a topic has met with a little trouble. But Fifty Shades movies created its own fanbase and loved seeing Dakota and Jamie Dornan together.

Now, the actress is venturing into different projects. Dakota Johnson has recently been cast as Madame Web in the upcoming superhero film of the same name, set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. It will be exciting to see the Fifty Shades of Grey actress take on a comic book role.

