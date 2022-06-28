BTS’ hiatus has left the ARMY worldwide heartbroken. However, many of them are staying strong and are awaiting the septet to flourish in their career. Now out of the 7, V is making headlines and we are sure it will tend to your ARMY’s broken heart.

Advertisement

Out of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope, V has always been the wild one and this fact every ARMY would surely agree with. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Advertisement

BTS’ V was recently spotted setting Paris Fashion Week on fire, after rocking it there the singer attended a party as a guest for Celine, and guess what Taehyung had a blast there too.

V is now trending on Twitter after the ARMY was left in a frenzy over a video of his that showed him doing a pole dance at the after-party hosted by Celine. It is to be noted that the singer was accompanied by actor Park Bogum and Lisa of Blackpink. For the unversed, Lisa Manoban of Blackpink is the brand ambassador of Celine. Talking about the video, V was seen dancing with a drag queen on the pole. After a while, BlackPink’s Lisa also joined them and enjoyed herself.

Check out fans’ reactions below:

Sorry mommy? Sorry daddy? Tenemos un fragmento de #LISA y V (BTS) haciendo pole dance en el after party de CELINE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XbVKRDTyrm — 🌷BLACKPINK COLOMBIA🌷 (@BlackPinkC0lOfi) June 28, 2022

lisa and taehyung pole dancing in a gay club in paris is more random than anything the dall-e generator has created — wa-nyonggs ⁷ (@oignongs) June 28, 2022

taehyung once did drag, taehyung can dance in heels, taehyung wore dresses, taehyung wore skirts, taehyung wears makeup, taehyung pole dances. taehyung breaks toxic masculinity. — َ (@artemiskv) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, on June 15, through their agency (BigHit) the septet had announced that they were going to go on a hiatus to focus on their career. Talking about it, the group’s leader told “I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

What are your thoughts on V’s pole dance? Let us know them in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Attempting Suicide With Megan Fox On The Phone: “I Put Shotgun In My Mouth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram