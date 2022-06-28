Machine Gun Kelly attempted suicide while Megan Fox was on the phone. MGK and Fox’s relationship has been the talk of the town ever since it was confirmed. They met in 2020 on the sets of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. After that, the two stars spent a lot of time together, and soon rumours of romance started.

Eventually, it was confirmed, and several couple pics started pouring on their social media. Since then, the two seem to be inseparable, and some have even questioned their PDA in public. No matter that, the two are not engaged. Earlier this year, news broke that the rapper proposed to the actress.

Megan Fox posted an adorable video from the romantic moment as well. Coming back to the point, in the recent Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, Machine Gun Kelly spoke about his mental health, especially ever since his father passed away in 2020. “I wouldn’t leave my room, and I started getting really, really, really dark,” MGK said.

“Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, and I started getting this really wild paranoia,” Machine Gun Kelly continued. The Good Mourning actor shared how he thought “that someone was gonna come and kill” him. Megan Fox’s beau revealed that he would “always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f*cking snapped.”

“I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,'” Kelly added. “I’m in my room and I’m like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent,” the rapper shared.

Machine Gun Kelly then shared how with the support of Megan Fox and his daughter Casie, he was able to realise that something was wrong. It takes courage to open up about such intimate things in public. Now, the rapper is happily engaged and starting his family with Fox.

