Kim Kardashian is undeniably one of the most followed celebrities of the entertainment industry and her rapport with her Jenner and Kardashian sisters has always been a topic of discussion for the fans. The ladies have stuck together through thick and thin and reconciled even after having some huge (and sometimes even physical) fights. In the most recent turn of events, Khloe Kardashian decided to question Kim over a bunch of endorsement pictures for her brand SKIMS and fans seem to be having a gala time with it.

For the unversed, Kim was previously in the news when her ex-husband Kanye West mentioned her at the recent BET Awards 2022. He was presenting the award to Diddy when he spoke about how the American rapper has had a huge role in the big decision he has made in the last few years. He also joked about his failed marriage in the process and almost instantly made the audience erupt in laughter.

In the most recent turn of events, Kim Kardashian and her momager, Kris Kardashian dropped the new range of SKIMS bodysuits but more than the piece itself, looks like Kim as a model, is getting more attention. In the set of endorsement pictures, Kim can be seen posing in a well-fitting super-crop top that flaunts a part of her underb**b. The summer brown bodyfit comes with a supershort shorts but what caught the attention of the fans is that she was using a line of butterflies to cover her crotch.

Khloe Kardashian, who was the inspiration for the new SKIMS fit was one of the very few people to point it out as she wrote, “Why are there butterflies on her 🐈‍⬛ ”. This clearly looked like a dig on Kim Kardashian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

If you are unaware, Kim Kardashian had mentioned in the past through her Instagram stories while announcing the new drop that it was inspired by Khloe Kardashian. “@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!! I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit V*gina area just for YOU”, Kim wrote.

