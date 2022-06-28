South Korean stars have been dominating social media for the last few years and that can be taken as proof of how strongly the Korean wave is hitting the world. K-pop idols and actors from the country have become the most popular choice for brand endorsements. Their presence in the fashion industry is a testament to this fact. In the most recent development, actor Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa were spotted sharing a sweet moment in Paris, and let’s just say that the fans are more than elated.

Advertisement

For the unversed, both the stars graced the Celine summer runway show in Paris alongside BTS fame Kim Taehyung aka V. They were heavily praised for their choice of outfits which were mostly black and well-coordinated. A recent viral clip also shows the BLACKPINK songstress and V trying a hand at pole dancing and it is totally setting the internet on fire.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of events, a video of BLACKPINK fame Lisa and Park Bo-gum has been going viral across social media. In the clip, Bo-gum can be spotted without a jacket while Lisa is carrying around a black coat around her left forearm, which was not there when she entered the venue. The most popular opinion amongst the fans was that the coat belongs to Bo-gum and he lent it out to the singer as a gentlemanly gesture.

Another part of the clip also shows Park Bo-gum waiting for Lisa while she signed an autograph for a fan and this was just the cherry on the cake. Now that the fans have seen this, some people are totally shipping them together while others are of the stance that there is nothing happening between the two. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

See the video you guys will understand how sweetest he is !! BOGUM even waited for lisa when she giving a sign to a fan !! You can see him behind her 😫😭🤍#LISAXCELINE pic.twitter.com/kanLFbZnAp — varshi Pinky (@PinkyVarshi) June 27, 2022

OMFG BOGUM GAVE HIS JACKET TO #LISA 😭

THIS MAN RULLING EVERYONE HEART IS NO JOKE ITS FREAKING CUTE 🤍🥺!

AND THE WAY LISA CARRING HIS JACKET!#LISAXCELINE #BogumxCeline pic.twitter.com/2dq4hYqSWb — varshi Pinky (@PinkyVarshi) June 27, 2022

It is Bo Gum’s coat. He entered the restaurant with a coat and left without it, while Lisa entered without coat and left with a coat 😂 im sure he just lent it out of courtesy tho. He’s a gentleman! https://t.co/TEabOvwxs0 — yuno sykk (@thefairystyle) June 27, 2022

A real kdrama going in Paris in Celine event 😭 — BLACKPINK❤️_BLINK🫶 (@BLACKPI36442725) June 27, 2022

What Kdrama is this what’s the timeslot? Haha LALISA HUMAN CELINE#LISAatCelinePFW22#LISAXCELINE — BP_jenchulichaeng (@BPbiggestgginDW) June 27, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Has A Special Message For Fans & Exhibitors As His Top Gun Maverick Is A Mega Box Office Success With $1 Billion Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram