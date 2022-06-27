Ever since Alia Bhatt has announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor, fans have been questioning the timing. The couple has been painting the town red ever since rumours of their love affair began to make headlines. After falling for each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the couple made it official when they posed together at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. The couple tied the knot on April 14, this year and the duo has been sending their fans into a tizzy every time the actress or their fan clubs share their photos.

Advertisement

This morning, Alia took to her official Insta handle to share the good news that has set the social media buzzing. Alia and Ranbir have been together for almost 3 years now.

Advertisement

However, Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement with husband Ranbir Kapoor has left netizens divided into while, while a few can’t stop dancing in joy, others have been questioning the timing. A section of social media users’ comment read, “Ye kuch jyada jaldi ni ho gaya, ‘abhi abhi toh shaadi hui hai’ to ‘this is publicity gimmick’ and “is it a shooting scene?” among many others. But contrary to all this, latest reports suggest that having a baby quickly after their wedding has always been their primary plan.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had planned this and it is very similar to RK’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who got married in January 1980 and their first child Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was born in September, the same year.

A source close to the couple revealed to Bollywoodlife, “Ranbir and Alia had decided to get married almost three years ago. However, their wedding plans had to be pushed twice in the past. They had already waited enough to become one.” Ranbir always wanted to get married and start his family immediately. Therefore this doesn’t come as a surprise. They had planned it like this and also their upcoming projects to ensure that Alia’s work commitments do not take a hit due to her pregnancy.”

Meanwhile, other media reports also spill the beans on Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut plan. The actress, who’s abroad shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot, is taking extreme care while shooting some action sequences in the film. According to the reports, the Raazi star is taking all the required precautions while shooting for Heart Of Stone so that she doesn’t exert herself too much. The report further states that Alia will try and complete the shooting of her portionS before July end as she needs to look in a certain way for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an interesting lineup of projects including Jee Le Zara, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone and others.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Has Been ‘Ishq Hai’ For Over 30 Years & This Mashup Video Proves The Same, Fans Say “No One Does It Better!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram