If there’s one actor who’s been ruling our hearts for 30 years and will rule it for the next 30 or more years is Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar recently celebrated his 30th anniversary in Bollywood while shooting and creating more entertainment for his fans. Now, a video edit of SRK is going viral on Instagram which will definitely leave you with happy tears. Scroll below to watch the video.

A while ago, SRK took to his social media accounts and thanked his fans for celebrating his 30 years in the industry with a message that read, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s post below:

Now, an Instagram page named ‘Qualitea Post’ has shared a Shah Rukh Khan edit on his page with a caption that read, “A man who is ruling bollywood since 30 years and has been an inspiration of million people. Many congratulations! 🫶🏼✨”

Take a look at the video below:

This is the best thing on the internet today. Period.

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s edit on Instagram, a user commented, “30 Years ago, A Man spread his arms and the whole world hugged him back.” Another user commented, “Shahrukh can run a truck over me and I’ll thank him.” A third user commented, “My name is Khan, King Khan 👑” A fourth user commented, “No one does it better then him>♥️👑”

