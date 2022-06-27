Earlier today, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and ever since then, netizens and Bollywood fraternity is going gaga over the good news and congratulations are in order for the couple. Now, joining the bandwagon is condom brand ‘Durex’ which has officially won the ‘wish game’. They have wished the couple using a reference from Ranbir’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and it’s hilarious. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a caption that read, “Our baby ….. coming soon” where Ranbir can be seen sitting and both of them are looking at the sonography screen. Ralia fans are now going gaga over the good news and well, it is indeed the best news to have woken up to today. The actress also topped it up with a picture of a lion, a lioness and a cub, pointing out that they are expanding their family.

Now, joining the congratulatory bandwagon, condom brand Durex has also congratulated both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They used a reference from Ranbir’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and wrote a caption that read, “The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir. 😍🤩”

The picture read, “Mehfil me teri… “Hum to clearly nahi the”. Take a look at their post below:

Haha! Durex has officially won the ‘wish game’ with this.

Reacting to their post on Instagram, a netizen commented, “You feel sad about being “un-used”?😂😂” Another user commented, “Bewafai with #Durex.” A third user commented, “Bhai you were there from 5 years ab shadi k baad nahi hi rahe toh kya hua😂”

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the good news. Her Instagram post has over 4.8M likes and 69.8K comments (at the time of publishing) on the same.

Congratulations, you guys!

