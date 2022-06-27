This morning, we woke to a good Monday as Bollywood’s most loved couple – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – shared great news. Taking to her official social media account, the Raazi star announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the good news, she shared a photo from her ultrasonography that saw Alia lying on the bed while RK sat beside her as they kept their eyes hooked on the screen. While not much information about her pregnancy is known, but their families are over the moon and dancing with joy as they finally share the good news with fans.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14, this year. The actress has been shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone opposite Gal Gadot.

Advertisement

But it looks like, Alia Bhatt had hinted at being pregnant exactly a month back. Well, we are not saying this! Soon after the Raazi actress announced her pregnancy fans re-surfaced Ranbir Kapoor’s photo that saw him playing with a toddler and find an uncanny similarity. Exactly a month back, Alia Bhatt had taken to her Insta stories and reacted to her husband’s video of him playing with a toddler on the sets of his film. She had written in the caption, “Okay. This video is a full vibe.” Check it out below:

What has also caught netizens’ attention is that Ranbir Kapoor was wearing the same outfit as he’s wearing in the baby announcement post. In both the snap, the Shamshera actor is seen sporting a grey round neck t-shirt which he paired with a blue and red cap. Sharing the TB video a user wrote, “Wait a minute . This day ???? Same outfit ??!!” while another said, “Who would have thought” Check it out below:

Wait a minute . This day ???? Same outfit ??!! https://t.co/PAd3Ckqc2y — 25 days for SHAMSHERA (@boyfriendkapoor) June 27, 2022

Hmmm! Look like, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were ready to announce it a month back, but decided to hold on to it till today.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamsehra, while Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Makes Us Scream ‘We Love Love’ With Her Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram