Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has two releases this year- Shamshera and Brahmastra. Fans are eagerly waiting for both films to release in cinemas. The actor, who is leaving no stone unturned to promote his films, has now revealed a bizarre fan experience.

Earlier this year, the actor got married to his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony. However, the actor jokingly now revealed that he is eager to meet his ‘first wife’. Curious? Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the most bizarre fan experience he has ever had. He recalled how a female fan got wedded to the gate of his Mumbai mansion. “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. There was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy,” he said.

Shamshera star further said, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

Previously, Ranbir Kapoor during the Shamshera trailer launch event opened up on his married life. To make his point he recalled his famous dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, “Mere liye bohat bada saal raha h, meri shaadi hui iss saal. Woh bohat khoobsurat cheez rahi mere life me. Me hi kehta tha filmo me Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye. But Boss, yeh tajurbe k baad daal chawal hi best h. jo Alia Bhatt h meri life me, woh achar h, tadka h, pyaaz h, kaanda h, sab kuch h. So I couldn’t have asked for better partner in life.”

Talking about the film, Shamshera is set in 1871, the locales, and the scale, all look quite impressive. The period drama is being released in IMAX, it looks like the makers have made sure that the audience gets the experience that is worth the money.

