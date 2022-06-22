Early this year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the marital knot in a low-key ceremony in the presence of close friends and family only. Since then, the new mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor has had nothing but praises for her daughter-in-law. But has she given the newlyweds any marital advice?

Well, in a recent chat, Neetu talked about how Ranbir is balancing his relationship between mom and Alia Bhatt post-marriage, her equation with her daughter-in-law and lots more. Read on for more.

During a recent conversation with Indian Express, Neetu Kapoor got candid about her relationship and equation with Alia Bhatt as well as how Ranbir Kapoor is balancing his relationship between his mom and wife post-marriage. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress said “People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. “

Neetu Kapoor continued, “Alia (Bhatt) is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being. So, I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault.” But why does she feel so? Well, answering our question, the veteran actress in the interview explained, “Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai.”

She continued, “If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that’s when the mother feels… (Laughs).” In the same chat, she also revealed that she is not getting that feeling from Ranbir as he is a very intelligent man and he balances his love. The actress said that Ranbir does not go all ‘mom mom mom,’ and calls her once in five days to check up on her and that’s quite enough for her.

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she does not give marital advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo. Slated to release on June 24, 2022, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Her last outing on the silver screen was the 2013 film Besharam – which featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

