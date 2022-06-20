Neetu Kapoor was one of the most celebrated actresses of the late 1900s who considerably reduced her projects after getting married in 1980. She has always been vocal about the strong bond she shared with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and has continued to express her love for him through social media, even after his demise. In a recent conversation with the media, the actress opened up about how she feels awkward to attend any film-related function on her own as Rishiji has always been her company so far.

For the unversed, Neetuji is gearing up for her comeback film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which has been scheduled to hit the theatres on June 24th. Apart from her, the movie features actors like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and more while the direction has been done by Raj Mehta.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Neetu Kapoor opened up on a recent incident where she missed an award function where she was even on the receiving end.

“The first day I went on set (JugJugg Jeeyo), I also posted a picture that this was the first time I was stepping outside the house without him. I’m sure he was blessing me, making things easy for me. But to be honest, it was difficult to not act with him. It was tough. Even today, when I’m called for a function, I can’t go. I can go for a shoot, but I can’t go for a film function without him. Recently, I was invited to a big event, where they wanted to give me an award but I cannot go without him. I feel awkward going alone. I still don’t have that confidence”, Neetu Kapoor said.

Speaking further on wanting to have someone by her side, Neetu Kapoor said, “I need my son or my husband with me. Maybe it’ll take me time to get used to that part. As an actor, I can go and work because there’s my team, they’re with me and so I feel okay. But not otherwise, not now.”

