More than his professional life, Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news owing to his personal life. The actor got married to the love of his life Alia Bhatt on April 14 in a very hush-hush manner. But much before falling in love with his Brahmastra co-star, the actor has been in the news for his alleged love affair with Katrina Kaif. The actress is currently happily married to Vicky Kaushal.

While we come across some throwback stories about RK with his ladies every now and then, we are going to tell about the time when RK’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor was in news due to Katrina Kaif.

The story goes back to 2015 when Ranbir Kapoor was dating Katrina Kaif and had brought her to the annual Kapoor Christmas Lunch at Shashi Kapoor’s place saw Neetu Kapoor in absence. Some media reports stated that Neetu Kapoor decided to give the family lunch a miss as Ranbir Kapoor had arrived with Katrina Kaif. It was being said that to meet RK’s family, Katrina had given her London trip a miss. Reportedly, Neetu and Katrina didn’t get along very well.

However later when Neetu Kapoor was asked to comment she had a leading entertainment portal that her granddaughter Samara wanted to see Santa Claus, so they took her to a hotel. But by the time she, her daughter and granddaughter got done, the lunch was over at Shashi Kapoor’s place. She had ended the quote by saying that they sacrificed their lunch for her granddaughter, Samara.

Earlier speaking about Ranbir Kapoor being tagged as the ladies’ man, mommy Neetu Kapoor had told Firstpost in 2011, “The first time he (Ranbir Kapoor) felt involved, I knew the girl was not right for him. (how typically mother is that!). But when I told him, he rebelled. So I learnt to tackle it another way. I told him don’t get serious so soon, the more you see the more you know and learn, so meet many girls, and go out with them, but don’t commit yet. But I have learnt to not be an irritant. I say it once and move away. It works.”

Neetu Kapoor was further quoted saying, “I think he is charming, but he is very shy. I don’t see him approaching a girl. It’s they who make the first move, and he is too soft to say no and gets involved. But he does confide in me, and sometimes asks my advice. And I speak to him like a friend, and even try to get him out of involvement if that is the best option.”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is gearing for the release of Good Newwz director Raj Mehat’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, it is slated to hit the screens on June 24, i.e., this Friday.

