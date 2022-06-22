Anil Kapoor has had quite a successful journey in Bollywood. He’s been a part of showbiz for over 4 decades and continues to impress us with his spectacular performances. But the veteran star has left everyone in disbelief as he revealed turning down the biggest franchise in the world. Scroll below for all the details!

The actor has been currently busy with the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo. The film stars him alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. It is slated for a June 24 release and the pre-release buzz has been quite notable.

Speaking to Film Companion, Anil Kapoor revealed he was offered a role by the biggest franchise in the world but he turned it down. “The biggest franchise in the world, I can’t name it, has been offered to me; but it had just two days of work. So, I read the scene. Ek toh mere ko scene samajh mein nahi aya kya tha. (I did not understand what was happening in the scene). Then the director of that franchise called me up, and said that ‘I want you to do it’. The entire foreign set of friends of mine said that ‘if you can have this film in your resume, then that’s enough,’” he said.

Fans are convinced that Anil Kapoor is either talking about the Marvel or the James Bond franchise. That only makes sense as the scenes in those movies are quite complicated. One might also get confused or might not be able to connect if they haven’t seen all the parts of the franchise. And of course, what could be bigger than the aforementioned names?

However, Anil Kapoor also revealed that he feared getting exposed on the entire planet. “I said (to his friends) I am not going to do it. Ek toh mere ko scene hi samajh nahi aaya (I did not understand the scene narrated to me), and then if I go wrong that day, I will be exposed all over the planet,” he added.

