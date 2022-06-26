Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his completion of 30 years in the Hindi film industry. He even treated fans with a raw and rugged look from Pathaan on Saturday. Now the superstar conducted an Instagram LIVE session.

During the session, the superstar spoke about his upcoming film Pathaan and his special cameo appearance in Tiger 3. The film is one of the much-awaited action-thriller movies from Salman Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Talking about working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “With Salman, there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. So, it is amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together apart from one, which was also not a full-fledged film. To be honest, we are not together. So we get 4-5 days in a year to work in a film.”

King Khan then revealed how the last two years have been great and had the chance to work with Dabangg Khan on a few projects together and spilled the beans on working in Tiger 3. “Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don’t know if it’s a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger (3) also,” he said.

Calling Salman his brother, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s great working with him. There is a special thanks I want to say before I tell you how much I love Salman. Salman is like family, he is like a brother. We don’t know who is the elder brother. Each one of us on different days behaves like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes a mistake is the elder brother.”

