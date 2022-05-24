Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled ‘Dunki’ and has put a hold on YRF’s Pathaan. His Siddharth Anand directorial will be released next year and the superstar will be seen after a long sabbatical of 5 long years. Earlier today, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared pictures of the actor looking dapper as ever in a black tuxedo and now we can’t wait for his Don 3 announcement. Scroll below to take a look at his pictures.

SRK has also reportedly signed a film with south film director Atlee who is known for giving successful films like Bigil and Mersal to name a few. Meanwhile, the actor’s manager, Pooja took to her Instagram account and shared his pictures with a caption that read, “Delhi Diaries..”

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome as ever wearing a black tuxedo and accessorised it with a pair of aviator sunglasses. Reacting to her picture, actress Richa Chadha commented, “Haye❤️😍”

Take a look at the superstar’s picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now.

As soon as his manager Pooja Dadlani shared Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures on Instagram, his fans started reacting to it. A user on the photo-sharing site commented, “The king is back🔥” Another user commented, “Aged like a fine wine 👀💞🤌” A third user commented, “THIS MAN JUST DOESNT AGE 🔥🔥🔥” A fourth user commented, “Delhi diaries pics is as hot as delhi temperature🔥❤️”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan which will be released on January 25, 2023 and Dunki which will be released on December 22, 2023.

