Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has often been at the epicentre of drama, mostly for his straightforward statements in interviews. The actor is often in the news for his witty take on several matters and looks like he has also been careful with his words and opinions since the last few years. In the year 2015, there was a lot of outrage around SRK’s take on intolerance in India and that was when the current CM and then BJP MP of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath decided to compare him to terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

SRK, for those who don’t know, has lately been gearing up for his comeback in Bollywood through the YRF film Pathaan. The actor has been working on a series of other projects and one of them is the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Dunki. The film is already creating a lot of hype amongst the fans and has high potential at the box office.

According to a report by Times of India, the intolerance comment by Shah Rukh Khan ticked off BJP MP Yogi Adityanath so much that he even implied that the actor should go to Pakistan. “I am saying these people are speaking the language of terror. I think there is no difference in the language of Shah Rukh Khan and Hafiz Saeed… We welcome that people go there (Pakistan), at least people who defame India will understand their own originality.”, he said.

In a follow-up interaction, Yogi further said, “Returning award is unfortunate and shameful. Shah Rukh Khan and people like him are trying to tarnish India’s image.”

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli was one of the few people from the party who did not agree with Yogi Adityanath’s statements at that time as, according to News 18, he said, “BJP does not endorse with Yogi Adityanath’s remarks. It is his individual opinion. The party does not agree with this.”

