Kangana Ranaut is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming action film Dhaakad. Co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, the film will see her portraying the role of Agent Agni in the film. Ever since the promotions of Dhaakad began, the Queen actress is in the news for lashing out at Bollywood celebs for not boosting her film’s trailer. We have often seen Kangana slamming B-Town while saying ‘she’s alone in the industry.”

The actress was recently in news when she was seen mocking Ananya Panday while describing the meaning of ‘Bollywood Bimbo.”

Now in her another interview, Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Bollywood celebs and said none of them deserve to be invited to her house Speaking to Curly Tales, when the Manikarnika actress was asked about who would she invite to her house, she replied saying, “Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It’s fine if you meet them outside but don’t invite them home).”

Kangana went on to add, “Nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (Not at all, these people are not worthy of becoming my friend. That requires qualification),” when asked about not having a single friend in the industry.

However, in her recent interview Kangana Ranaut called Salman Khan a good friend and revealed since he invited her to Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party she went. Speaking about attending Bollywood parties, Kangana told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “It’s not that I don’t attend Bollywood parties, I go where I want. Salman is a very good friend of mine, usne party pe bulaya, toh main chali gayi (he called me for his party, so I went). As simple as that.”

“They were only talking about the trailer. Mere kehna ka matlab hai, jab aap itne bade level pe se ek trailer se impress hai, yeh itna chupayi hui baat kyun hai?” When asked whether she told them to promote the film on digital platforms, she answered, “I am beyond that now. At the time of Manikarnika, I told people personally, including Aamir Khan. I have made calls saying that, ‘You always call me for your trials like PK or Dangal. You also talk about my films.’ Now I am beyond that stage,” Kangana added.

Dhaakad is slated to release on this Friday, i.e. May 20.

