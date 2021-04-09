If there’s one thing that Jaya Bachchan is known for besides her acting is her ‘On the face’ attitude. She would brutally roast you in a funny way and you wouldn’t even get to know about it. Today, on her 73rd birthday, we bring you a throwback of the time when she called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya’s nurse.

Advertisement

Jaya is one of the most popular and prominent veteran actresses of her time and has literally ruled the Hindi cinema like a superstar.

Advertisement

Although Jaya Bachchan doesn’t entertain media and is always in a serious mood but once during a radio interview she cracked a joke on her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called her a nurse.

Talking about her granddaughter Aaradhya, Jaya said, “I think that Aishwarya does a very good job of the hands-on mummy. And sometimes I tease her and say Aaradhya is a very lucky girl — can you imagine having a nurse like Miss World Aishwarya.”

Speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s acting and work, Jaya Bachchan said, “I would like her to start going out but she is absolutely hands-down and doesn’t depend on anybody. I think that is great.”

Back in 2007, before Aishwarya’s wedding to Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya was presenting an award at the Filmfare Awards and also took the opportunity to welcome her daughter-in-law with a lovely speech that read, “I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family, I love you.”

Jaya has time and again praised Aishwarya and doing the same on Koffee With Karan, the Silsila actress said, “I think its wonderful because she is such a big star herself. But when we all are together, I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well. Not just into the family, but she knows that this is family, these are good friends, this is how one is supposed to be. I think she’s a strong lady, she has a lot of dignity.”

Happy birthday, Jaya Bachchan.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Said He Will Last Longer Than Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan Unless They Stop Smoking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube